Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

