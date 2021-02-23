Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,560 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

