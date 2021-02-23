Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,054.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,913.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,700.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

