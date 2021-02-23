Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

