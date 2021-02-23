Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 210,393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,413,000 after buying an additional 480,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

