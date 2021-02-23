Mizuho Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $63.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of ZI opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

