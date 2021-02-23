Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 393,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 557,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.