Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Down 5.7%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 2,712,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,769,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

