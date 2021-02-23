Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $82,290.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.14. 277,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,895. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.