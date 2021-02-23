Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MONDY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

