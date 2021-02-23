Monero Classic One Day Volume Reaches $35,827.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $35,827.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.00404355 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 73.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.