Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.56

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $35,380.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.23 or 0.00441272 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

