Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 172 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $371.66. 531,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

