Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Monro worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

