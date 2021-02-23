Monte J. Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
KEX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 26,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
