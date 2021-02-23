Monte J. Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KEX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 26,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

