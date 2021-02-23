Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Down 0.8%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 432,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 230,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

