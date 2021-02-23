More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $95,673.28

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $95,673.28 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

