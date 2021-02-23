Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.