Mosich Nick Sells 1,874 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mosich Nick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 264,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,739. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

