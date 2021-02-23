MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Down 6.6%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 2,341,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 834,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

