Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $35.86. 89,933 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.