Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MHGVY stock remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 48,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,147. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

