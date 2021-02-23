Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

