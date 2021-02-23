MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.34. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 22,083 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

