mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $46.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,823.09 or 0.99427970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00122406 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,642,295 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

