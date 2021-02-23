M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.