Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 96,078 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

