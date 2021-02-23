Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.22

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 59342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

