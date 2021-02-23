Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,307. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.13. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

