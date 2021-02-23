Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €249.64 ($293.70).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEURV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.