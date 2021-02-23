Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

