Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

MYGN traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 1,095,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,086. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

