MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 2nd (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 2nd. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

