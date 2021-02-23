MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $17,285.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.