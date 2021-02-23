Naka Bodhi Token Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $57,740.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00455358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00078163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 149.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00486512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00071874 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

