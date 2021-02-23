Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.75 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and $133,398.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,238.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01042590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00383499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005671 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

