Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 128,408 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 267,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

