Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 140,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

