Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,965 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in Adobe by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day moving average is $481.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.