Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 12,646 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Illumina worth $100,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.77. 21,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

