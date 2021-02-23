Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 17,206 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.11. 230,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $410.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

