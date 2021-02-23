Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 98,687 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Camden Property Trust worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.