Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 392,309 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 392,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,426,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 281,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

