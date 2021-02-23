Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,873 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 136,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,391. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,474.18, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.