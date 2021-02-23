Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $100,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $317.08. 55,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,061. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

