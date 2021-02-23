Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 272.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.