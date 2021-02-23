Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.48. 189,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,570. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

