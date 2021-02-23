Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $35.75 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,813 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of DocuSign worth $35,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,504. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

