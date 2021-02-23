Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $41.75 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,048 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Synopsys worth $41,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

SNPS traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,490 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

