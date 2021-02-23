Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 1.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Aptiv worth $60,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv stock traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 47,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.